In the United States capital, four people were shot outside a baseball stadium.

On Saturday, four people were shot outside a baseball stadium in the United States capital, leading the game to be abruptly suspended as fans were hustled out.

Four individuals were shot, but police stated there was “no ongoing threat,” without specifying the victims’ conditions.

Some fans fled for the exits after hearing a dozen or more gunshots outside the stadium, according to AFP journalists who attended the game, while others stayed in their seats despite the announcer’s initial advice.

In footage of the game released on social media, several bursts of automatic gunfire could be clearly heard in the stadium.

The United States has a long and tragic history of deadly gun violence, which has taken the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings in schools, workplaces, and shopping malls.

As the audience at the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was ordered to leave the stadium, the lights of many police cars lit up the street and sirens could be heard.

Police in the Navy Yard district of southern Washington, DC, tweeted that they were “responding to a shooting… in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park.”

“This is an ongoing investigation,” it said, adding that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”

“Two additional individuals related with this event walked into surrounding hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds,” the agency tweeted shortly after.

According to the Washington Post, two of the wounded were non-life threatening, with a guy shot in the leg and a woman shot in the back.

The status of the other two victims who were taken to hospitals was unknown.

Police cordoned off an area near the Third Base Gate where the shooting occurred.

“A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park,” the Washington Nationals official account tweeted minutes after the incident, urging people to leave the game.

After the bullets rang out and the game was delayed in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Padres leading by eight runs to four, the players made their way to the dugouts.

This year in Washington, there have been just over 100 homicides, with many of them involving firearms.

After a six-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding a scooter in southeast Washington the day before, police offered a $60,000 reward on Saturday.