In the United States and the United Kingdom, a new COVID-19 variant known as ‘Delta Plus’ has been discovered with ‘higher transmissibility.’

Health officials in the United Kingdom and the United States have discovered a novel and more transmissible COVID-19 strain, raising concerns about whether it can defy immunity provided by currently available vaccines.

The “Delta Plus” variety is a descendant of the B.1.167.2 Delta variant. According to the BBC, the Delta sublineage strain was first detected in July and was discovered to have several new mutations that impair its spike protein.

According to an Oct. 15 report from the UK Health Security Agency, the AY.4.2 variation has been detected in the United States, Denmark, Israel, and the United Kingdom, where it was found in 8% of all COVID-19 samples sequenced commencing Sept. 27.

The AY variations are classified as variants of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. However, it’s unknown how many of the country’s sequenced COVID-19 cases are due to the AY. The 4.2 version is not listed separately from the other AY variants by the agency.

It’s unknown whether the Delta Plus variety is more contagious, but it’s possible, according to Dr. Christina Pagel, director of the Clinical Research Unit and professor of operational research at University College London.

In an email to Health, Pagel stated, “At most, AY.4.2 is roughly 10% more transmissible than Delta—so a little worse but not by much.”

However, Professor Francois Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, believes that a 10% rise in transmissibility does not explain the recent spike in cases in the United Kingdom.

According to Deadline, “assuming 10% more transmissibility and a 10% freq only corresponds to 1% additional cases per 5 day virus production interval,” he stated.

The Delta Plus type is more effective in invading lung cells and resisting therapy, according to a study published on Oct. 11 by Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Primate Research. The study also discovered that the Delta variation is highly resistant to monoclonal antibodies, which are used to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations.

However, the same study discovered that a vaccine combination produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech could provide effective protection against both the Delta and AY.4.2 variants.

In a press release, the researchers from the Leibniz Institute stated, “The combination of two vaccinations may thereby produce a particularly robust immune protection against SARS-CoV-2 subtypes.”