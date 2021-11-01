In the United States, a trial will begin in the killing of two anti-racist protesters.

In the United States, a very sensitive trial in the case of a young man accused of shooting two people during one of the explosive anti-racism riots that gripped the country in the summer of 2020 is slated to begin on Monday.

Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, said he wanted to help vigilante groups protect Kenosha after rioting over a police shot that left a Black man crippled.

He had opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon in a chaotic situation, killing two persons, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and severely wounded a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. They were all white.

Rittenhouse was arrested shortly after and charged with five felonies, including first-degree manslaughter, before being released on $2 million bail.

This substantial sum was immediately contributed by supporters across the country, including actor Ricky Schroder and a major Donald Trump supporter, pillow manufacturer executive Mike Lindell.

Rittenhouse could receive a life sentence if convicted at his trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The trial, which begins Monday with jury selection, is likely to highlight America’s deep divisions over gun rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prosecutors are anticipated to portray Rittenhouse as a right-wing extremist who came to Kenosha specifically to battle with anti-racism protesters.

His own lawyers will argue that he acted in self-defense, shooting only to protect himself from oncoming protesters.

On August 23, 2020, Kenosha was engulfed in flames as a result of demonstrations sparked by white police officers fatally shooting a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back during an arrest attempt.

Rittenhouse, who had written numerous online posts in support of the police, drove the 20 miles (30 kilometers) from his home in northern Illinois to Kenosha, just across the Wisconsin border, on the third night of riots.

His movements were captured on tape several times that night.

Rittenhouse appears to leave one of them just as another young man falls to the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

On another, he is pursued by a small group of demonstrators. He collapses and then raises his weapon. The sound of gunshots can clearly be heard.

During a visit to Kenosha in early September, then-President Trump remarked, "I think he was in very big trouble" after demonstrators "violently attacked him." "He would have most likely been killed." In some right-wing groups, Rittenhouse has become a sort of poster boy since then.