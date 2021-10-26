In the United States, 65 is the average age. $31 million was seized from 150 people arrested in an international drug trafficking investigation.

The Associated Press reported that authorities arrested 150 people, including 65 Americans, in an international drug trafficking probe on the darknet on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, investigators discovered darknet sellers allegedly running fake laboratories in their homes to create fake pills that appear like prescription pain pills but are filled with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances.

There are 47 Germans, 24 British citizens, and others from Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Bulgaria among the 150 people detained.

The investigation between federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Europol in Europe has been ongoing for ten months. According to the Justice Department, investigators seized approximately $31.6 million in cash and virtual currency, 45 guns, and a huge quantity of illegal substances.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, more people have turned to the darknet to obtain narcotics than ever before,” Monaco said.

“Before I go, I’d like to speak to individuals who are still on the darknet, trafficking illegal substances and believing they are safe behind layers of digital anonymity. My message to you is straightforward: there is no such thing as a dark internet. We have the ability to shine a light, and we will.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The darknet is a section of the internet that is accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing technologies, most notably the Tor Browser, and is hosted within an encrypted network.

According to prosecutors, investigators also discovered a variety of illegal narcotics, including counterfeit prescription and opioid tablets, as well as over 152 kilos of amphetamine, 21 kilograms of cocaine, and 32.5 kilograms of MDMA.

According to prosecutors, those charges are to blame for tens of thousands of illicit sales.

“Drug distributors who use the darknet to sell these illicit substances and things like pill presses, which are driving the ongoing opioid crisis affecting our communities,” Monaco added.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Justice Department, and investigators are still looking for more people behind darknet accounts.

While the Justice Department has previously conducted similar investigations, agents were particularly worried when they noticed a spike in opioid sales on the darknet during the pandemic.