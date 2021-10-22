In the United Kingdom, a ‘Flesh-Eating’ STD that causes ‘Beefy Red’ Ulcers is spreading.

A form of sexually transmitted disease known to generate “beefy red” sores and consume human flesh is quietly spreading across the United Kingdom.

Granuloma inguinale, commonly known as donovanosis, is an uncommon type of STD that creates thick ulcer-like sores that seem “beefy red” and can harm a person’s vaginal tissues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, donovanosis is more widespread in portions of India, Papua New Guinea, the Caribbean, central Australia, and southern Africa (CDC).

The disease is also uncommon in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, according to Public Health England, the number of reported cases in the United Kingdom has been progressively growing since 2016.

Donovanosis was recorded in 30 cases by health officials in 2019. While the rate is still modest in comparison to other STDs, Dr. Shree Datta of London’s MyHealthCare Clinic warned that rising numbers could constitute a public health issue.

“Figures imply that donovanosis is becoming more widespread on these shores,” Dr. Datta told Birmingham Live. Donovanosis was previously thought to be limited to India, Brazil, and New Guinea.

Donovanosis is typically transferred when an infected person engages in unprotected vaginal or anal intercourse. Donovanosis can also be passed from person to person by oral contact.

People with the illness can, in rare situations, spread the flesh-eating STD through nonsexual skin-to-skin contact. If a mother contracted the virus during childbirth, her newborn baby may contract it as well.

According to Healthline, people who have been infected with donovanosis may notice symptoms after one to four months. Among the signs and symptoms are: External and internal condoms are recommended by health professionals to avoid exposure to bodily fluids that could spread the bacterium. It is also recommended that people who have been diagnosed with the condition refrain from engaging in any sexual activity until the virus has cleaned up.

Donovanosis can reoccur six to 18 months after the original infection in some individuals. According to Men’s Health, in some situations, the patient may require surgery to remove any remaining scar tissue from the illness.