In the UK-France dispute, France vows not to “abandon” fishermen.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, reiterated on Friday that he would not “abandon” fishermen seeking post-Brexit fishing licenses off the coast of Jersey, deepening a verbal spat that might escalate into a trade war.

During a visit to northern France, Macron told journalists, “We will continue to fight, we will not desert our fishermen.”

He urged the European Commission to step up its efforts to persuade Jersey, a British royal dependency, to abide by the rules of the EU’s post-Brexit trade agreement, as France claims.

“The Commission has a responsibility to safeguard us.” “The Commission must see this through, but it is moving too slowly, too weakly,” Macron said, adding that “if the Commission does not play its part, France will.” “This isn’t a concern for France and the British, but a question of honouring your word,” he stressed, refusing to return to a bilateral conversation. Paris has already vowed to prohibit British ships from dumping their catches at French ports and to inspect all British imports, putting a stop to commerce.

Officials have also warned that electrical supplies to Jersey, which is reliant on French mainland power, may be limited or more expensive.

Hundreds of licenses are at danger, according to French fishermen who claim Jersey has imposed onerous new conditions, including confirmation that vessels have been sailing Jersey seas for years prior to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in January.

Many ships are straining to comply, and Jersey has been accused of deliberately excluding them.

Jersey has only provided temporary licenses in addition to outstanding requests while talks with France continue, but Paris insists that these be made permanent.

“In total, 150 to 200 licenses are involved.” “That remains our demand,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said, adding, “If a dialogue does not bear fruit, we will consider all measures.” The comments came following strong reactions from French fishing organizations to a proposal to spend millions of euros to compensate for the dismantling of vessels that can no longer operate in Jersey waters.

The offer was interpreted as a prelude to concession in the conflict with the United Kingdom, especially as other EU members have mainly been mute on the issue.

“The Irish protocol (over the future Ireland/Northern Ireland border) is getting more attention than the fishing issue,” Eric Maurice, a political analyst at the Robert Schuman Foundation in Brussels, said.

“Everyone in Brussels and in member states understands that the bigger issue is the Brexit’s respect.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.