In the third quarter, Uber’s ride-hailing service regained traction.

Uber said on Thursday that its ride-hailing and food-delivery businesses grew in the most recent quarter as customers began to get out more yet continued to order in.

The news of drivers and riders returning to the platform was revealed in Uber’s quarterly earnings report, which revealed a net loss of $2.4 billion despite revenue jumping 72 percent to $4.8 billion year over year.

According to the earnings release, the majority of the loss was due to write-downs and losses from investments in Didi, a Chinese smartphone-based ride-hailing service.

In the release, chief financial officer Nelson Chai remarked, “Not only did our Mobility business rebound to pre-Covid margins this quarter, but our core restaurant delivery business was profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time as well.”

A company’s “top line” earnings before depreciation and other financial adjustments is referred to as adjusted EBITDA.

According to Uber, gross bookings increased 57 percent to $23.1 billion in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

In a similar comparison, the number of journeys during the quarter increased by 39% to 1.64 billion, or roughly 18 million trips each day on average.

“Our early and deliberate investments in driver development are still paying off, with drivers steadily returning to the platform, resulting in significant improvements in the consumer experience,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

With the commencement of the pandemic, Uber’s ride-share business slowed as customers and drivers kept off the roads, but the company’s food delivery business increased as consumers preferred to have others retrieve food and other goods on their behalf.

According to the firm, bookings for an Uber Freight platform that combines truckers with shipments in a twist on how the ride service matches drivers with customers increased 32 percent to $409 million from the same quarter previous year.