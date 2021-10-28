In the third quarter, the US economy slowed due to the Delta Wave.

Consumer spending was stifled by rising Covid-19 infections, causing the US economy to decline drastically in the third quarter to an annual pace of just two percent, according to the government.

The spread of the Delta strain of the virus throughout the summer, combined with new limitations and global supply snafus such as worker and computer chip shortages, took a toll on the economy, slowing GDP from the previous quarter’s 6.7 percent.

The impact on the world’s largest economy was particularly noticeable in the recent three months, when purchases of big-ticket manufactured products fell by more than 26%, according to the Commerce Department.

According to the data, this reduction was somewhat offset by a 7.9% growth in spending on services such as travel and hotels, but this was slower than the previous quarter’s increase.

In other places of the country, the “resurgence of Covid-19 cases resulted in new limitations and delays in the reopening of facilities,” according to the report.

The US government has bolstered the economy with major stimulus measures, such as the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March, but much of the relief, such as increased unemployment benefits, has since expired.

The Commerce Department reported that “government assistance payments in the form of forgiven loans to enterprises, grants to state and local governments, and social benefits to households all declined.”

Despite a weaker-than-expected performance in the most recent quarter, analysts are optimistic that growth will pick up by the end of 2021.

As stimulus payments ceased, “growth was crushed by consumption dropping,” according to Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson.

“The Delta wave and the chip scarcity — the latter reducing consumption growth by roughly three percentage points — made things much worse,” he wrote in his study.

“The fourth quarter will be substantially different,” Shepherdson said, “with expenditure on services already rebounding as Delta subsides.”

According to the data, the hot real estate market that saw home sales and prices skyrocket during the epidemic is cooling, with residential investment down roughly 8%.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s chief economist, Mike Fratantoni, ascribed the drop to “supply chain difficulties that continue to plague the market,” such as “builders’ persistent struggles to get essential construction inputs.”

Fratantoni, like other economists, believes the drop in spending is not attributable to a lack of demand.

“Consumers are willing and able to spend,” he explained, “but the items are just not available.”

As far as inflation is assessed by personal consumption expenditures, there was some good news.