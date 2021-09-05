In the Taliban heartland, it’s a golden age for Afghan arms dealers.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has thrown the country into chaos and economic hardship, but arms trader Khan Mohammad is making the most of it.

His shop in the Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province – the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban – is crammed with new merchandise, sandwiched between a pharmacy and a general store.

Mohammed displayed his wares, which included US-made Smith & Wesson pistols and ammunition belts, by hanging camouflage combat jackets and bandoliers on the walls.

The front glass display was lined with more weapons, grenades, walkie-talkies, and bullet jars.

Many weapon owners have concluded that they no longer require their weapons as a result of the conclusion of the battle, according to Mohammad.

He explained, “People who have had guns at home for years send us their weapons.”

Mohammad has a client lined up as well.

He remarked, alluding to the Taliban, that they buy them and sell them to the Mujahideen.

“The Taliban will not allow anyone else to grab the weapons.”

Mohammad had more than simply weapons; he also had accessories.

The roof was festooned with white Taliban baseball hats with the Muslim proclamation of faith printed on them. The flags of the group were also for sale.

More strong items were available from another vendor in the dusty Panjwai market, whose shop was decked with enormous Taliban flags and portraits of the group’s top officials.

They included assault rifles, such as AK-47 versions and US-made M4 and M16 assault rifles, as well as light machine guns.

For years, the Taliban bought guns and ammunition on the underground market. According to UN and Western monitors, they also took weapons and equipment from the battlefield and abandoned military stations.

The Taliban also benefitted from the Afghan military’s recent collapse, which provided them with an arms bonanza.

Afghanistan’s new rulers already have equipment and vehicles, including humvees, armored personnel carriers, and at least one operational Black Hawk helicopter, in addition to a substantial haul of American-made infantry weapons.

Similarly, the militants are making the most of their loot.

The Taliban are profiting from a range of commodities that have been left behind at abandoned Afghan and Western military bases.

They took Panjwai district in July, as the US-led force departure from Afghanistan accelerated.

Everything from construction materials to metal trays rescued from the district’s Afghan military base was for sale in the local market.

“After the Taliban captured the Afghan army base, we acquired all these stuff from the Taliban,” claimed merchant Murtaza, who only gave his first name.

“Now we’re going to the market to sell them.”