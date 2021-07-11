In the Sydney Virus Outbreak, Australia records its first death.

On Sunday, Australia’s first coronavirus-related death was confirmed in the current Sydney virus outbreak, as the country’s largest city fights to contain the Delta variety.

The woman in her 90s died on Saturday, just hours after testing positive with Covid-19. She was Australia’s first death this year from a locally acquired infection.

It came as authorities declared a new high of 77 new cases, warning that the number will likely rise to beyond 100 on Monday.

“Tomorrow and the next several days will be even worse than today,” New South Wales state leader Gladys Berejiklian predicted.

Sydney is already in its third week in quarantine, yet the number of new cases amid an overwhelmingly unvaccinated population continues to rise.

Lockdown conditions were reinforced on Friday, and Berejiklian warned that unless there was a dramatic turnaround, stay-at-home orders would likely remain in place.

“Given where we are now and the fact that the lockdown was meant to be lifted on Friday, everyone can see it’s quite unlikely at this point,” she said.

Since the outbreak began in mid-June, Sydney has seen 566 new illnesses.

While this is minimal in comparison to most other cities across the world, Australia has taken a zero-tolerance policy to widespread community transmission throughout the pandemic.

Authorities have been fast to establish restrictions in an attempt to prevent clusters from forming, and Australia’s borders remain mostly closed, with only about 10% of the population completely vaccinated.

The government started a new ad campaign on Sunday encouraging people to “arm themselves” against Covid-19 by being vaccinated, while immunizations are still not available to most individuals under the age of 40.

Other “graphic” advertisements asking people to respect stay-at-home orders will be broadcast in Sydney, according to Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, as police ratchet up enforcement after claims of widespread flouting of the guidelines.

In a population of around 25 million people, Australia has recorded little over 31,000 cases of Covid-19 and 911 deaths.