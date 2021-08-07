In the Sudanese VP Machar’s party, there is a bloodbath between rivals.

South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar’s SPLA-IO split into opposing factions on Saturday, the latest twist in the country’s tumultuous decade of independence.

According to Machar’s military spokesman, at least 30 people were killed in fighting in Sudan’s White Nile State, according to accusations that could not be verified immediately.

Tensions in the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition erupted this week after Machar’s adversaries announced that he had been removed as party chairman and commander-in-chief, a move his allies denounced as a “failed coup.”

The fighting might put more strain on an already shaky peace pact between Machar and his old opponent, President Salva Kiir, which ended the world’s youngest country’s five-year civil war and resulted in an unstable coalition administration.

Armed troops commanded by Simon Gatwech Dual, the interim SPLA-IO chief, attacked Machar’s men early Saturday, with Machar’s men “repulsing the aggressors,” according to spokesman Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel.

Machar’s forces had killed two major generals and over 27 “enemy” soldiers, he continued, while losing three men from their own ranks.

Requests for clarification from Gatwech’s side were not immediately returned, but his deputy spokesperson Chuol Deng told South Sudanese station Radio Tamazuj that Machar’s forces were behind the attack.

“We have taken some of the assailants’ vehicles. So far, one soldier has died and two others have been injured,” Deng said.

Gabriel claimed Gatwech and another lieutenant general had been evacuated across the Sudanese border and urged their supporters to join Machar.

“The leadership of the SPLA-IO requests that the Sudan government maintain its neutrality by keeping the two in Sudan and not allowing them to return and cause more insecurity in the area,” he added in an English-language statement.

South Sudan is dealing with chronic insecurity, economic disarray, and its biggest hunger crisis since independence, with tens of thousands of people living in famine-like conditions.

To add to its difficulties, the UN announced on Friday that floods has affected 90,000 people in Jonglei State as a result of excessive rainfall.

Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition’s military branch claimed on Wednesday that the rebel-turned-politician had been deposed for failing to promote their interests.

Machar had "totally failed" to exhibit leadership, according to the military wing, and had drastically undermined the party's position.