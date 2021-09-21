In the submarine row, France has gained EU support.

On Tuesday, European allies rallied around France in response to the United States’ and Australia’s decision to cancel a submarine supply contract with Paris, threatening to derail trade discussions with Washington and Canberra.

France’s diplomatic issue with the United States, according to German Europe Minister Michael Roth, is a “wake-up call for all of us” about the need of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy.

Europe broke its silence to support a furious France, which has accused the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence deal and replace Canberra’s multibillion-dollar submarine order with a US contract.

France applauded Germany’s and the EU’s display of support, saying the collapse of confidence with Washington enhanced the case for Europe to choose its own strategic route.

As he came at ministerial discussions in Brussels, France’s minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, termed the row “a European matter,” not just a French one, citing the messy US exit from Afghanistan in August as a cause of annoyance among EU members.

“I don’t believe France is overreacting, and I don’t believe France should. When a situation is serious, though, I believe it is also our job to tell it clearly,” he stated.

On the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, top EU official Charles Michel said he had a “frank, direct, and lively debate on AUKUS” with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, cautioned that there is a growing sense that “something is broken” in Europe’s relations with the United States.

In a speech in Washington, he remarked, “It is probably time to halt and reset our EU-US relationship.”

The European Commission said it was weighing whether the diplomatic tempest would effect a meeting of a new EU-US Trade and Technology Council on September 29 in Pittsburgh to discuss how to cooperate on trade and regulate big business.

Breton informed journalists, “The decision will be taken before the 29th.”

France has “floated” the idea of postponing the TTC summit, according to an EU source, despite objections from the Baltic nations, which border Russia and place significant value in the NATO alliance.

At a meeting on Friday, EU ambassadors were due to discuss the plan, with much riding on a highly anticipated phone chat between French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Joe Biden scheduled for the coming days.

