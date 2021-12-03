In the South China Sea, US spy planes flew 94 missions along a disputed waterway amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to recent statistics from a Beijing-based think tank, the United States conducted a record number of surveillance flights over the South China Sea last month, raising military tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The South China Morning Post stated that American spy planes flew 94 of these flights in November, according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI). The data were disclosed on the research tank’s official Weibo account on Wednesday.

The data reveals an almost 30 percent rise from the previous high of 75 flights in February. The data was first reported by the research group in June of this year.

In November, the P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew about 80% of the reconnaissance missions. For the mission, the US also sent out MQ-4C unmanned reconnaissance planes and E-8C air-to-ground observation planes.

The most spy planes flew over the region in a single day on Nov. 4, the same day the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group traveled through the disputed waterways. Prior to it, on Jan. 23, there were seven flights.

On Nov. 29, a US Navy P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft sailed over the Taiwan Strait, extending the planes’ reconnaissance range.

“It was only about 15.91 nautical miles [29.46 kilometers] from the baseline of the Chinese mainland’s territorial waters during the operation,” according to the SCSPI report. Because some of the aircraft may have had their identification signals turned off, the actual numbers could be substantially higher.

According to a spokesperson for the 7th Fleet, “US Navy ships and aircraft routinely operate within the international waters of the South China Sea, and are committed to supporting its network of alliances and partners and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to an email to Bloomberg News.

This comes as China intensifies its military presence in the region, sending a record number of planes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

China launched 27 jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone last week, forcing the island nation to scramble its combat planes. During the invasions, China’s new aerial refueling tanker made its first crossing of the Strait.

A party of US congressmen came in Taiwan last week, ignoring China’s protests against US meddling in Taiwan’s independence.

This was the second such team to visit Taiwan in November, and it came only days after President Joe Biden invited Taipei to a democracy summit.