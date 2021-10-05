In the South China Sea, China’s warships follow US and allied naval groups.

According to satellite picture analysis released on Tuesday, China appeared to have positioned military vessels to follow American and British aircraft carrier formations in the South China Sea ahead of a major six-nation drill.

On October 5, components of the US Navy’s Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group were photographed off the west coast of the Philippines by Ho Chi Minh-based maritime observer Duan Dang.

According to Duan, who is the author of the newsletter South China Sea Brief, the UK flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth was operating west of the Luzon Strait, which separates Taiwan and the Philippines, while the USS Carl Vinson was operating north of the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which is claimed by Manila but administered by Beijing.

His satellite photo revealed “unidentified” warships monitoring both carrier groups from afar. The ships are most likely from the South Sea Fleet of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, which operates in the South China Sea.

In the ensuing two weeks, the Vietnamese observer observed impending marine exercises. HMS Queen Elizabeth was slated to train with allied ships and planes from the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, according to the United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry. Warships from the PLA Navy are expected to keep an eye on the drills at all times.

US and ally naval forces completed two days of interoperability exercises in the western Pacific, east of Taiwan and southwest of Japan’s Okinawa, before arriving in the South China Sea on Monday. The drills appeared to be a challenge for Beijing, which replied by flying dozens of military jets and nuclear-capable bombers near southwestern Taiwan.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group was added to the six nations participating in the weekend drills, including the United States, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, according to images supplied by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). It was the Royal Netherlands Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen’s final action before returning to its home port.

