In the shooting of a black driver, an ex-US cop was found guilty of manslaughter.

After claiming she mistaken her gun for her Taser during a botched traffic stop, a former US police officer was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter of a young African-American man on Thursday.

In April, Kim Potter, 49, was found guilty of first and second degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

She now faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail for the first offense and ten years for the second, with her sentencing set for February.

As Judge Regina Chu read out the guilty convictions in court, Potter looked down and closed her eyes briefly, but otherwise remained silent.

“Her sadness and remorse for the situation is palpable. She poses no threat to the public in any way, shape, or form “Paul Engh, Potter’s defense counsel, asked Chu to release her on bond until her sentence.

Potter, on the other hand, will be held in detention until his sentencing, according to Chu. As she was handcuffed and carried away by law enforcement officers, her defense counsel slapped her on the back and comforted her.

In a statement, Wright’s family expressed relief that “some amount of culpability for the needless loss of their son, brother, father, and friend” had been established.

“From the unwarranted and overreaching fatal traffic stop to the shooting that stole his life,” they wrote, “that day will remain a horrific one for this family and again another illustration for America of why we sorely need change in policing.”

After the judgement was announced, fans were seen cheering, dancing, and playing music outside the court.

Potter had pled not guilty, claiming that the shot was an accident and that she had grabbed her handgun instead of her Taser shock gun by mistake.

She had explained how what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop had become “chaotic” in emotional testimony.

“‘Taser Taser Taser,’ I recall yelling. And then nothing occurs, till he claims I shot him “Potter exclaimed, his eyes welling up with tears.

She claimed that the following seconds were mostly blank.

“I’m not sure why they have an ambulance waiting for me. Then I went, and then I arrived at the station. After that, I don’t recall many details “she stated

The white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague on Sunday, April 11, 2021, when she decided to look up the driver of a white Buick who had committed a minor traffic offense.

The officers discovered that the driver was wanted on an arrest warrant.