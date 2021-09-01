In the second quarter, Australia’s growth exceeded expectations, but the outbreak has taken its toll.

Australia’s economy grew faster than predicted in the second quarter, according to data released Wednesday, easing fears of a double-dip recession as the country faces a new wave of Covid infections because to a surge in home demand.

However, there are concerns that it will contract during this time, with the two largest cities in lockdown as authorities struggle to contain the latest epidemic.

The economy gained 0.7 percent in April-June, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as family spending and government spending increased.

Because of the low base of comparison, the economy grew by 9.6% compared to the same period previous year.

“Domestic demand drove 0.7 percent growth this quarter, with continued expansion across household spending, private investment, and public sector expenditure,” said Michael Smedes, the bureau’s national accounts head.

However, the data do not account for the entire impact of protracted lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as other regions of the country, where more than half of the country’s 25 million people are on stay-at-home orders.

Last year, Australia experienced its first recession in over three decades, but rebounded rapidly at the end of the year as outbreaks were contained and virus restrictions were relaxed.

Authorities have now agreed on a timeline for reopening the country after vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent are met — most likely later this year – reviving the economy.

However, disagreements among state government leaders over the approach could hinder those efforts, with some fearing that some could obstruct the elimination of limitations statewide.