In the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancée, human remains have been discovered.

According to the FBI, apparent human remains were discovered on Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve where officials were hunting for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend.

Personal belongings linked to Brian Laundrie, who has been deemed a “person of interest” in Petito’s death, were also discovered in the Carlton Reserve near Venice, Florida, according to FBI special agent Michael McPherson.

“Earlier today, investigators discovered what looks to be human remains, as well as personal things belonging to Brian Laundrie, such as a backpack and notepad,” McPherson told reporters.

“These objects were discovered in a location that had been under water until recently.”

“Our evidence response team is on the spot processing the area with all available forensic resources,” he said. “The squad will most likely be on the scene for several days.” The 23-year-old Laundrie has been missing for weeks, and live television pictures from the large wildlife reserve on Wednesday showed search crews and sniffer dogs at work.

Petito, 22, had been missing for up to a month before his death was discovered in the Wyoming wilderness in mid-September. She had been strangled, according to the coroner.

Petito had quit her job and packed her belongings into a camper van for a cross-country trip with Laundrie, which began in July and was documented in a series of social media posts.

The duo is all grins in photos they’ve published online, whether they’re barefoot in a canyon or inspecting the ochre cliffs of state and national parks.

However, when the young woman vanished, authorities in Utah discovered one unsettling incident: a domestic violence allegation filed in August between Petito and Laundrie.

Petito appears agitated on police bodycam footage, claiming she had an argument with Laundrie.

Petito is seen crying and telling an officer that she suffers from mental health issues after their van was pulled over.

Petito claimed she smacked Laundrie following an altercation, but she had no malicious intent.

The officer opted not to press charges, but he did order the pair to spend the night apart to cool down.

Petito’s family filed a missing person report after she unexpectedly vanished on September 11, and her fiance, Laundrie, returned to Florida without her.

Laundrie was later designated as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Before disappearing, he refused to cooperate with police.

Petito’s killing, as well as the subsequent disappearance of the prime suspect, caused a media frenzy in the United States and abroad. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.