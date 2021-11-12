In the scorching hot 2022 calendar, firefighters pose topless with cats.

The red-hot 2022 calendar from Australian firefighters features the frontline employees posing with kittens and other fluffy animals.

For the past 29 years, the annual calendar has set hearts racing, and this year’s version includes a “summer” edition.

As the firefighters revel at the beach and in the water, complete with sunglasses and ice cream, the heat is turned up to eleven.

There are six variants available, each priced at $16, including cats, dogs, horses, classic, and “mixed animal,” as well as a summer edition.

For the first time in the calendar’s nearly three-decade history, it will be printed in Dallas for its American devotees.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar’s director, David Rogers, said: “For many years, the United States has been a staunch supporter of the Australian Firefighters Calendar. We’re overjoyed to be able to start donating to US-based nonprofits now and in the future.” According to a press statement, the Texas location will ship to Canada, South America, and Asia.

Rogers went on to say: “We’ve been waiting for an opportunity to join with an organization as well-known as Greater Good Charities. It was critical to us that the product be printed in the United States by an American company with American workers. It’s a dream come true for Australian firefighters to be a part of this.” Some of the revenues will go to Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild program in Washington, D.C.

They went on to say: “The ‘Lost Our Home’ makeover will be one of the projects that Greater Good Charities will fund. The project will be carried out in collaboration with the Jackson Galaxy Project by the Greater Goods Rescue Build team. Existing shelter rooms will be renovated to accommodate animals in need of comfort after being rescued from domestic abuse.” Greater Good Charities’ director of partnerships, Lesley Cave, said: “The Greater Good Charities are ecstatic to be collaborating with the Australian Firefighters Calendar; we’ve been a long-time fan of their work on social media. This will be the start of a long-term collaboration on charitable projects across the United States.” During the disastrous bushfires that scorched significant swaths of the country earlier this year, the firefighter squad praised the “extraordinary support” of Americans.

