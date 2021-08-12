In the Russian Far East, a helicopter carrying 16 people crashes.

According to the local authorities, a helicopter carrying 16 people, the majority of them were tourists, crashed in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east on Thursday, leaving seven people missing.

According to a statement, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed into Lake Kuril in the Kronotsky nature reserve.

According to preliminary information, “three crew members and 13 passengers were on board,” all of whom were vacationers.

A total of forty rescuers and divers were sent to the location.

Nine individuals were saved, according to a local health ministry source.

“Nine people have been found, and they are all alive,” the source said, adding that the search operation was still ongoing.

The fate of the remaining seven was unknown at the time.

According to the Russian Investigation Committee, which oversees aviation accident investigations, an investigation has been initiated for violations of air safety laws.

The passengers were being transported to Khodutka, a volcano near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, by a Vityaz-Aero helicopter.

Kamchatka is a vast territory with few residents that attracts tourists due to its volcanoes and natural beauty.

A small local company’s plane crashed near the peninsula in early July, killing 19 people.

Russia had a bad reputation for air safety in the past, but since the 2000s, it has dramatically improved its aviation regulations.

The country’s leading airlines have switched from Soviet-era planes to more modern aircraft.

However, maintenance concerns and a lack of adherence to safety regulations have remained a problem.