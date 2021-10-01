In the run-up to the Brazilian election, a US-style big lie isn’t ruled out.

Former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the favorite in Brazil’s elections a year from now, but surprises are possible – possibly a dramatic US-style finish with accusations of rigging.

According to a recent poll by Instituto Datafolha, the current right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, whose favor rating has dropped in recent months, would win 26 percent of the votes in the first round on October 2, 2022, compared to 44 percent for Lula.

What elements will play a role in the upcoming presidential election in Latin America’s largest economy?

Bolsonaro, 66, has been roundly chastised for his performance, primarily due to the Covid pandemic, which has claimed almost 600,000 lives in Brazil, and the country’s economic slide, which has been accompanied by double-digit inflation, which is eroding people’s purchasing power.

His approval rating has dropped to 22%, the lowest it has been since taking office in 2019. He’s also facing a spate of impeachment resolutions and judicial investigations, including for reportedly turning a blind eye to a vaccine procurement corruption scam.

But, according to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, this former army captain, who is the darling of Brazil’s most conservative sectors such as the agriculture industry, is far from finished.

“His time to change his gloomy view is getting less and shorter,” Stuenkel said. However, “whoever is in power has a number of strategic benefits, including the ability to increase government spending.”

Although he has not declared his candidacy, the 75-year-old Lula has emerged as the front-runner since his convictions for corruption and money laundering were overturned by the courts.

But the former president, who might lead the Workers Party back to power after Dilma Rousseff’s two years (2011-2016), is keeping a quiet profile.

“Lula is aware that if he exposes himself too much, he would be targeted,” political scientist Andre Cesar of consultancy firm Hold said.

“‘Antipetismo’ is a strong party,” he said, referring to a word that encompasses a range of significant conservative sectors, including the business community, and refers to profound dislike of the Workers Party.

Lula is developing a conciliatory strategy against Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to Stuenkel, similar to that of US Vice President Joe Biden, who “sought to project himself as a centrist bringing together a range of Democrats and not just be the leader of the left.”

Brief News from Washington Newsday.