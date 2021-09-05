In the quarter-finals of the US Open, Medvedev will face a Dutch qualifier.

On Sunday, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev beat British 24th seed Daniel Evans to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open, where he will face unheralded Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Medvedev defeated the Englishman 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, advancing to the last eight for the fourth time in five Grand Slams and the third time in a row at the US Open as he seeks his first Grand Slam championship.

Medvedev, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final this year and Rafael Nadal in the US Open final this year, has not dropped a set in his last four outings.

“Now all I want to do is make it to the finals again, and hopefully this time it will be better,” Medvedev said.

In the next round, Medvedev will face 117th-ranked Van de Zandschulp, who beat Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 in four hours and 20 minutes.

Van de Zandschulp commented, “I don’t really have words for it.” “I’ve played a lot of games. I was on the verge of losing some of them, but I persevered and won.”

He also tied for the greatest finish by a US Open qualifier, with runs in the last eight by Nicolas Escude of France in 1999 and Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in 2008.

“This is my first time in America, and it feels fantastic,” Van de Zandschulp said, as he pondered how his hometown was reacting to his run.

He said, “No one anticipated me to make it to the quarter-finals.” “I believe they are awestruck and, hopefully, proud.”

Medvedev broke for a 3-1 lead after an Evans double fault, and the Russian held three times to claim the first set.

To start the second set, Medvedev broke with a backhand winner. On a netted Medvedev forehand, Evans got back to 3-3, only for the Russian to break again at love in the seventh game and hold on from there.

Medvedev broke on a forehand winner in the third game of the third set and won the next eight games, holding and breaking at love to win the match.

The men’s last 16 has only nine seeds, the fewest seeds to advance at a Slam since nine at Wimbledon in 2013 and eight at the US Open in 2005.

Another fell when Van de Zandschulp, a US Open first-timer, eliminated Schwartzman in his deepest Grand Slam run.

Van de Zandschulp became the first Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2003.

