In the presidential election in Honduras, the opposition candidate has a large lead.

In Honduras’ presidential election on Sunday, left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro took a commanding lead over the ruling party’s Nasry Asfura, according to preliminary figures.

According to a live count by the National Electoral Council (CNE), former first lady Castro had nearly 53.5 percent of the vote, with the National Party’s Asfura a distant second with 34 percent out of 13 candidates.

Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was overthrown in a 2009 coup, wants to be Honduras’ first female president.

The announcement ignited scenes of joy in Tegucigalpa’s capital, with fans lighting fireworks and honking horns.

Castro addressed her supporters and said, “Good night, we’ve won.”

It was a far cry from the bloody riots that erupted four years ago when Juan Orlando Hernandez was re-elected for a second term despite allegations of fraud. Authorities crushed a month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

Fears that the election may spark new turmoil were raised after reports of intimidation and violence in the run-up to the vote.

The National Party (PN) leadership broke election rules by declaring victory less than an hour after polls opened, earning a rebuke from the European Union observer mission. Castro and Asfura both called for calm as they cast their votes, but the National Party (PN) leadership broke election rules by declaring victory less than an hour after polls opened, earning a rebuke from the European Union observer mission.

With a participation of 62 percent of 5.2 million registered voters, CNE president Kelvin Aguirre called the election “historic.”

The opposition had raised concerns that the election could be rigged in order to maintain the PN in office, which would almost certainly lead to street protests.

Former PN legislator and political commentator Raul Pineda anticipated that even a legitimate defeat for Castro would result in violence.

As she voted, Castro stated, “We want this to be a civic event, in peace and quiet.”

“Peace and calm are valuable, and believe me when I say this: not a drop of blood is worth it,” Asfura, Tegucigalpa’s outgoing mayor, continued.

Residents in the capital, on the other hand, were on pins and needles.

“It’s concerning,” Luis Gomez, 26, of Tegucigalpa’s gang-infested La Sosa district, told AFP. “I live day to day (and) any disruptions would be detrimental to us.” Gang violence, drug trafficking, and hurricanes have all wreaked havoc on the country, with 59 percent of the 10 million inhabitants living in poverty.

The election has been closely watched in Washington.

Honduras has been the staging area for migrant caravans attempting to enter the United States.

Pineda claimed that Washington had pressed Honduran officials to do so.