In the postwar years, Nazis tainted German justice.

According to a devastating official investigation released Thursday, Germany’s legal system was still brimming with former Nazis well into the 1970s, as the Cold War clouded efforts to weed out fascists.

Friedrich Kiessling and legal scholar Christoph Safferling concentrated on the period from the early 1950s until 1974 in their 600-page collection of results titled “State Security in the Cold War.”

Between 1953 and 1959, three out of every four top officers at the federal prosecutor’s office, which commissioned the investigation, belonged to the Nazi party, according to their research.

More than 80% of those who worked in Adolf Hitler’s legal system did so until 1972, when they were no longer the majority.

“On the surface, they appeared to be extremely qualified lawyers… but that was in the context of the death sentences and racial laws in which they were involved,” Margaretha Sudhof, state secretary at the justice ministry, said during the report’s introduction.

“These are troubling contradictions to which our country has been blind for a long time.”

The last prosecutor with a fascist background left the post in 1992, two years after Germany’s national reunification.

The writers found that “there was no break, much alone a conscious break, with the Nazi past” at the federal prosecutor’s office, citing “the great and long continuity” of the functions held as well as “the high number” of personnel participating in Hitler’s rule.

The report was commissioned by Chief Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank in 2017.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is one of Germany’s most powerful agencies, dealing with the country’s most serious national security matters, such as terrorism and espionage.

It is “the fundamental actor in the battle against terror,” according to the authors of the report, highlighting its rising involvement in the decades following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

The researchers had unrestricted access to hundreds of classified files after the war, and discovered that catching supposed communists was frequently prioritized over other concerns, including those from the far right.

In a summary of the findings, the newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung stated, “In the 1950s, the federal prosecutor’s office had a combat mission — not a legal but a political one: to chase all the communists in the country.”

It had long been known that West Germany used a large number of former Nazi personnel in its postwar administration.

