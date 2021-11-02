In the post-Brexit fish war, France postpones retaliation.

In a standoff over post-Brexit fishing rights, French President Emmanuel Macron refrained from enacting a threat to disrupt commerce with Britain on Tuesday, as discussions to calm the latest row proceeded in Brussels.

From midnight on Monday, France threatened to prohibit British vessels from offloading their catches in French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections, effectively halting them.

However, on Monday evening, Macron stated that France will provide additional time to negotiations regarding the exclusion of dozens of French fishing boats from the UK and Channel Islands territorial waters.

“We’re not going to implement sanctions while we’re negotiating,” the French president stated on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, statements that the British government applauded.

The discussions between France, the United Kingdom, and the European Union are expected to continue this week, with Brexit Minister David Frost meeting France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune in Paris on Thursday.

The European Commission’s spokeswoman said Monday’s talks in Brussels allowed them to chart “the way forward on various topics,” and that the negotiations would resume on Tuesday and continue “later in the week.”

Politicians from both the right and left urged Macron to adopt a tough stance against Britain in France, where campaigning for next year’s presidential election has begun.

“I’m okay for granting it an extra 48 hours,” conservative presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand told France 2 television. “But we’ll have to be very stern indeed with the British at that time,” Bertrand said.

Patrick Kanner, a renowned Socialist, echoed his thoughts.

“It’s fine for France to display its muscles,” the senator said on France Info radio. “But sometimes you have to go all the way.”

Macron’s decision to postpone retaliatory measures indicates a de-escalation of tensions between France and the United Kingdom, which had been building for weeks.

Paris is also enraged by London’s participation in a new defence treaty with the United States and Australia, which has left France in the cold.

The two neighbors have also fought over the rise in the number of refugees crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

Small-scale fisherman in northern France have been casting their nets in the waters of the UK and the surrounding Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey for centuries, and the fish dispute centers on their rights.

Small-scale fisherman in northern France have been casting their nets in the waters of the UK and the surrounding Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey for centuries, and the fish dispute centers on their rights.