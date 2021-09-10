In the Philippines, 74 percent of fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases received SinoVac vaccine.

According to government data, the majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred among persons who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Sept. 5, the Philippine government had given out 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccination. According to data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, the two-dose SinoVac vaccine accounted for 18,583,548 of the total number of doses.

According to Philippine health officials, a total of 242 instances of breakthrough COVID-19 infections have been reported in the country as of Aug. 29. The SinoVac vaccination was given to 180 people, or 74% of the total. At least four people were killed.

Despite the high number of breakthrough cases, Philippines Food and Drug Administration Director-General Eric Domingo says it’s too soon to say whether the SinoVac shots’ effectiveness has faded over time.

According to GMA Network, Domingo said in a press conference, “Our numbers are still tiny, and we need to acquire more data in the coming months.” “The data from September and October may provide some insight, but the information available at this time, five months after immunization, is insufficient to conclude that protection is waning.”

Antibodies induced by the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccination fell below a threshold six months after participants aged 18 to 59 had the second dose, according to a study published in July by Chinese researchers.

SinoVac produced much lower levels of antibodies than the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a Singaporean expert.

Antibody levels were between 1,300 and 2,000 international units per milliliter in those who completed the two-dose Pfizer injections. Antibody levels ranged from zero to forty in those who received SinoVac shots.

Since then, BioNTech has teamed with Chinese researchers from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Fosun Pharma) to develop an mRNA booster vaccine to enhance antibody levels in those who received the less effective SinoVac doses.

Even though authorities reported 22,820 new cases on Thursday, the greatest number since the pandemic began, it remains unclear whether the Philippine government plans to offer booster injections.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the Philippines had 2,134,005 COVID-19 infections and 34,672 deaths as of Thursday.