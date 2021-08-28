In the Peruvian Andes, the ancient Vicuna wool shearing tradition continues.

Hundreds of Peruvian villagers clamber up a slope at dawn on a very cold day high in the Andes to carry out a centuries-old ritual of shearing the highly treasured wool from vicunas, relatives of the llama.

Every year for one week, the peasants of Totoroma, a community 50 kilometers (30 kilometers) southwest of Lake Titicaca, join forces for a herding and shearing operation known as the “chaccu” in Totoroma.

They trundle up the mountainside, herding approximately 500 vicunas back down the slope into a pen built of posts and three-meter-high mesh — a vital precaution to prevent the agile members of the camelid family from escaping.

The comuneros — men and women, some with children – dress warmly and wear wide-brimmed hats to shield themselves from the sun.

They’re also wearing face masks this year to protect themselves against Covid-19.

“It’s an ancient activity that has been going on from time immemorial, and now we’re assisting as a public state administration,” said vet Jaime Figueroa.

Jesus Pilco Mamani is continuing in his father’s and grandfathers’ footsteps.

He told AFP, “I started working as a comunero in 1986.”

The vicuna is depicted on Peru’s national coat of arms, and the Andean camelid is estimated to number 200,000 in the country.

The annual chaccu helps support families in 290 Peruvian Andean towns.

Vicuna wool is regarded for its softness and is one of the most expensive materials on the planet.

The vicunas reside at least 3,500 meters above sea level, making it difficult to obtain their wool by collecting them up and shearing them.

Each year, tribes in Peru’s Andes generate about 10 tons of vicuna wool.

Vicunas and guanacos, unlike llamas and alpacas, are not domesticated Andean camelids.

Alpaca wool is significantly more prevalent than llama wool, which can be used to manufacture rugs and carpets but is too harsh to wear.

Guanaco wool is very valuable, however it is not as soft as vicuna wool.

The comuneros place each brown vicuna on a blanket on the ground within the pen, where a specialist shears them fast with a machine powered by a portable generator.

Each vicuna’s wool is collected and stored in a separate plastic bag.

The vicuna is immediately released from the corral after being shorn and sprints back up the mountain at top speed.

Unprocessed vicuna wool sells for $400 per kilogram (2.2 pounds) — much more than. Brief News from Washington Newsday.