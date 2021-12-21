In the ongoing extradition battle with the United States, Kim Dotcom has received a further blow.

Kim Dotcom’s latest plea to escape extradition to the United States was dismissed by New Zealand’s top court on Tuesday, dealing a new blow to the computer entrepreneur’s decade-long battle against online piracy accusations.

Dotcom, who is accused of making millions through his Megaupload file-sharing website, is facing charges in the United States of racketeering, fraud, and money laundering, which carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

The German national and two co-defendants were denied the right to appeal elements of an earlier judgment by the Supreme Court in Wellington, dismissing their claim of a miscarriage of justice.

“Given our determination that no miscarriage has occurred,” a panel of three judges found, “we do not believe there is anything else the court needs to do in connection to the planned appeals.”

The case began in January 2012, when New Zealand police raided Dotcom’s Auckland mansion at the request of the FBI, resulting in a slew of court hearings and appeals.

In the decade afterwards, Dotcom has attempted to enter New Zealand politics, sparred verbally with former Prime Minister John Key in a parliamentary committee, and adamantly protested his innocence.

On social media, the 47-year-old responded indifferently to his latest legal setback.

“Unfazed. In January, I’ll begin live broadcasting “He tweeted about his most recent web enterprise.

“Come along with me. The year 2022 will be exciting. Have a wonderful time on your vacation.” The FBI accuses Dotcom of large-scale cyber infringement via Megaupload, which was shut down by US authorities during the operation.

They claim that by offering pirated content, like as movies and music, the file-sharing business made more than $175 million in illicit earnings and cost copyright owners more than $500 million.

Megaupload was targeted because entrenched interests were threatened by internet innovation, according to Dotcom and his co-accused Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk.

The service was an early example of cloud storage, allowing users to upload huge files to a server and share them with others without filling up their email systems.

Megaupload claimed to have 50 million daily users and accounted for 4% of global internet traffic at its peak in 2011.