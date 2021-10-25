In the ‘Not Competitive’ vote, Uzbekistan’s leader wins by a landslide.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan won a landslide victory on Monday in an election that observers deemed “not truly competitive” despite modest improvements in the authoritarian Central Asian state.

According to preliminary results, Mirziyoyev received 80.1 percent of the vote against four token opponents, according to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who governed Uzbekistan for 27 years, faced no significant opposition in the vote on Sunday.

Mirziyoyev is credited with starting a “New Uzbekistan” initiative, which ended a decades-old forced labor system with origins in the former Soviet Union and introduced limited media freedoms.

However, like Karimov, the new leader has avoided political reforms that would allow for any challenge to his power.

The polls were “not truly competitive,” according to a delegation organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which referred to “the exclusion of opposition parties.”

“On election day, significant procedural violations were observed,” the mission added in a statement.

“There are still a lot of flaws in election legislation, and it does not yet completely conform with international requirements for democratic elections.”

The elections were held “on the basis of international standards and meet international rules,” according to election chief Zainiddin Nizamkhodjayev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Uzbek President Islam Karimov before the official results were revealed, congratulating him on “a convincing victory,” according to the Kremlin.

Alisher Samigzhanov, a political analyst in Uzbekistan, believes the vote was merely symbolic.

“The word ‘opponent’ is ambiguous in this context. None of the other contenders believe they have a chance to be president “According to AFP, he said.

Academic Khidirnazar Allakulov, a would-be independent opponent, failed to register a political organization that might nominate him at the first hurdle.

Mirziyoyev has presided over an unparalleled increase in international tourism in his country, which borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its allies.

However, as his first term draws to a close, the 64-year-old president is fighting perceptions that his administration is reverting to the practices of his long-serving predecessor.

At a summer celebration commemorating 30 years of post-Soviet freedom, Mirziyoyev refrained from criticizing Karimov, instead praising “the enormous job done by our first president.”

According to rights groups, there has been a crackdown on dissent in the last two years, particularly on digital freedoms that exploded after 2016.

The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak have also hampered his early economic gains, with unemployment rampant and inflation skyrocketing.