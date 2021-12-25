In the most recent migrant boat accident in Greece, the death toll has risen to 16.

A migrant boat sank in the Aegean, killing at least sixteen people, according to the Greek coastguard early Saturday, only hours after another similar tragedy killed 11 people.

The latest death, the third in as many days, occurred amid unusually high smuggling activity in Greek waters.

The coastguard discovered 16 bodies late Friday, including three women and a baby, and rescued 63 people from a boat that overturned and drowned near the island of Paros, according to the Athens News Agency.

On Thursday evening, 11 remains were discovered on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera after a boat came aground.

The coastguard said 90 persons who were stranded on the islet were rescued.

A migrant dinghy capsized off the coast of Folegandros on Wednesday, killing at least three people.

Thirteen people were rescued, but dozens more are still missing, according to Greek authorities.

The Folegandros disaster, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, was the worst in the Aegean Sea this year.

“This shipwreck serves as a sobering reminder that people continue to embark on risky journeys in search of safety,” said Adriano Silvestri, UNHCR assistant representative in Greece.

The coastguard had earlier Friday intercepted another boat with 92 men and boys on board after it ran aground on the Peloponnese peninsula’s coast.

Three accused smugglers were apprehended after fleeing the boat on foot.

From January to November this year, the UNHCR estimates that over 2,500 people perished or went missing at sea attempting to reach Europe.

In 2015, about one million people, mostly Syrian refugees, entered the European Union after crossing the Mediterranean to Greek islands near Turkey.

“These days, smugglers’ illegal activity has grown, piling scores of frightened people, without life jackets, aboard boats that do not even fulfill the most basic safety norms,” Maritime Affairs Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said late Friday.