In the Moscow Public Services Office, a shooter kills two people.

In a shooting at a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, a Russian army veteran murdered two people and injured four others, including a 10-year-old child, according to municipal officials and media sources.

According to Russian news sources, the gunman, who was described as a 45-year-old former serviceman, believed the coronavirus epidemic was a hoax and refused to wear a mask.

The incident was dubbed a “tragedy” by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who said two individuals were slain by the gunman, who had been apprehended.

Two employees of the public services center, “an administrator and a security guard,” were murdered in the shooting in southeastern Moscow, according to Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova.

Four individuals, including the girl, were harmed, she added.

The infant had been injured in the neck, according to doctors, and had undergone a successful operation. Authorities reported three injured adults were also operated on.

The incident occurred in a multi-functional government agency that handles a wide range of administrative matters.

When the gunfire began about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, Rakova said the workers and visitors of the Ryazansky Public Offices Centre were “quickly” evacuated (1200 GMT).

The interior ministry stated in a statement that the guy entered the center “and began firing at the citizens present, following which he attempted to hide.”

The attacker was “caught and neutralized” by a law enforcement officer who was on the scene, according to the ministry.

Georgy Domolayev, a police officer, told national television that he chased down the shooter, who he said was carrying a gun and a knife around his waist.

According to several Russian news outlets citing law enforcement officials, the gunman felt the coronavirus epidemic was a hoax and became hostile after being forced to put on a mask.

“He talked about coronavirus and a worldwide plot,” a source told state news agency RIA Novosti.

A psychiatric evaluation will be conducted on the gunman.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, which investigates major crimes, has opened a criminal investigation following the incident.

Investigators said a guy broke into a room in the government-run building and “opened fire with a firearm on the victims who were in the room,” according to a statement.

“Two people died on the scene as a result of their injuries,” according to the statement.

In Russia, mass shootings are uncommon.

Two separate horrific killing sprees shocked the country this year, one at a school and the other at a university, prompting lawmakers to tighten gun-control regulations.

