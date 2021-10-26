In the midst of Turkey’s tensions, Biden expresses his support for the Orthodox leader.

Following examination of Turkey’s record, US President Joe Biden’s administration provided assistance Monday in discussions with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Following a night in a Washington hospital after feeling ill, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, went forward with talks, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese.

Following conversations with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bartholomew held a closed-door meeting with Biden.

When Blinken met Bartholomew, he declared, “The United States strongly supports the idea of religious freedom.”

According to the State Department, the two discussed the state of the Halki seminary, which was originally the Eastern Orthodox Church’s premier theological school but was shuttered in 1971 due to a Turkish law.

According to a State Department statement, “Secretary Blinken underlined that the reopening of the Halki seminary remained a sustained priority for the Biden administration.”

Bartholomew expressed his gratitude to the United States for its support of the patriarchate and “its beliefs and values, which we attempt to defend while suffering to exist in our great city of Istanbul.”

The Biden administration has had tense relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened last week to withdraw US and other Western diplomats over a human rights statement.

Bartholomew is a Turkish national who met with Turkey’s ambassador to the United States. Erdogan, whose Islamist roots run deep, sparked uproar in Orthodox-dominated Greece last year by transforming the Hagia Sophia, the Byzantine Empire’s greatest cathedral, from a museum to a mosque.

Although former US President Donald Trump had better relations with Erdogan, his government made a point of defending religious liberty.

On his most recent international trip, Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, went Istanbul to meet with Bartholomew but did not meet with Turkish authorities.