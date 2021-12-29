In the midst of the Ukraine standoff, Biden and Putin will hold a new phone call.

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on Thursday amid heightened tensions in Ukraine, setting the tone for security talks between the two countries next month, according to the two countries.

It will be the second phone chat between the two leaders in less than a month, with Biden warning Putin of “grave repercussions” if Russia invades Ukraine in early December.

Biden, who is spending the holidays in Delaware, will speak with Putin on Thursday about “a range of topics, including forthcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” according to Emily Horne, a National Security Council spokeswoman.

“The Biden administration continues to engage in substantial diplomacy with our European allies and partners, discussing and coordinating on a shared approach in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border,” she said in a statement released Wednesday.

The call will take place Thursday evening Russian time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Western authorities, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, fearing a repeat of 2014, when Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula and a pro-Russian insurgency erupted in eastern Ukraine, killing over 13,000 people.

Senior US and Russian officials intend to meet in Geneva on January 10 in an effort to ease tensions.

The conference comes after Russia made proposals to the US, including a refusal to expand NATO eastward and the establishment of bases in former Soviet states.

Some of Russia’s positions have been labeled non-starters by the US, but it has stated that it is willing to discuss and will address its own problems.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow will take a “strong stance” in the discussions in order to protect its interests and avoid “concessions.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, ahead of the US-Russia negotiations.

“In the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, the top US diplomat “reiterated the United States’ unshakable support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

“The two talked about attempts to resolve the issue in eastern Ukraine in a peaceful manner as well as forthcoming diplomatic contacts with Russia,” he said.

The Biden administration has promised to follow the lead of its European allies in all decisions. Following the Geneva discussions, Russian diplomats will meet with NATO members ahead of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) summit,