In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Russia demands talks on US and NATO containment.

On Friday, Russia outlined plans to contain the US and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for immediate talks with the US as it builds up forces near Ukraine.

The US declared that it was open to negotiate but that it disagreed with most of the far-reaching recommendations, while also reiterating its threats of terrible retaliation if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Unfinished security documents provided by Russia, in an extraordinary diplomatic step, call for the US-led NATO alliance to refrain from admitting new members or establishing bases in ex-Soviet republics.

Russia is ready to have urgent security talks with the US “as early as” Saturday, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“We are ready to go for negotiations with the US in a third country tomorrow — literally tomorrow, on Saturday,” he told reporters, offering Geneva as a possible location.

In Washington, a senior official said the US intended to respond to Russia on a format for talks “sometime next week,” but expressed displeasure with the plans.

“We’re ready to talk about them. However, the Russians are aware that some aspects of this document will be unacceptable “On the condition of anonymity, the official informed reporters.

“Any additional assault against Ukraine will have tremendous, massive consequences and will come at a great cost,” the diplomat warned.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the US has been negotiating with Moscow on strategic issues for decades, but that it will only act in conjunction with NATO allies.

“Without our European allies and partners, there would be no conversations on European security,” she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

According to the West, Moscow has prepared 100,000 troops for an impending attack on Ukraine, which has been fighting a pro-Russian insurgency in its east since 2014.

Putin denies plotting an attack and blames the surge in tensions on NATO, demanding “legal guarantees” that the alliance will not expand eastward.

Members of NATO should “promise themselves to desist from future enlargement, including the accession of Ukraine and other states,” according to a draft declaration sent to the alliance.

It also demands that alliance members refrain from conducting military operations in Ukraine or other Eastern European, South Caucasus, and Central Asian countries.

According to the memo, Moscow and NATO should limit missile deployment, establish an emergency telephone hotline, and work to "avoid incidents" in the region.