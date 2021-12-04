In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Biden and Putin will meet on Tuesday.

As tensions over Ukraine escalate, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will meet by video conference on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

According to Russian news sources, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the meeting will take place in the evening Russian time, and the two presidents will decide on the duration.

Biden said on Friday that he would make any invasion of Ukraine “very, very difficult” for Russia, which has warned that a large-scale strike could be planned for next month.

Moscow has massed soldiers near Ukraine’s borders, according to Washington and Kiev, who accuse Russia of planning an attack.

Russia has denied any belligerent intentions and accused the West of fomenting tensions, particularly with military maneuvers in the Black Sea, which it considers to be within its area of influence.

Biden and Putin had been anticipated to hold a video conference since Friday.

Biden told reporters in Washington that he was putting together “the most complete and substantial set of actions to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to do what many are concerned he would do.”

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and has subsequently backed separatists battling Kiev in the country’s east. More than 13,000 people have died as a result of the violence.

Meanwhile, Moscow wants to see an end to NATO’s eastward expansion, which began when the Soviet Union collapsed and included much of eastern Europe.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, called on his American colleague, Antony Blinken, to provide “security guarantees” that NATO would not approach Russia’s boundaries.

Despite greater interaction between the two opponents since their first meeting in June at a conference in Geneva, emotions remain high.

Apart from the Ukraine crisis, Russia and the US are still at odds over hacking and the staffing of their embassies, following repeated waves of diplomatic expulsions.