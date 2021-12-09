In the midst of the Russia standoff, Biden will call Ukraine’s president.

US President Joe Biden will phone Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to express his support after warning Russian President Vladimir Putin of “never-before-seen” penalties if Russian soldiers assault Ukraine.

The startling warning came a day after US Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for two hours via video link, with Biden claiming that Putin had received “the message.”

Biden will phone nine NATO Eastern European countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to discuss his summit with Putin after speaking with Zelensky, according to the White House.

“I made it very clear that if he invades Ukraine, there will be terrible economic ramifications like none he’s ever experienced or ever will see,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

He did say, though, that sending US soldiers to combat Russia was “not an option.”

The fact that the US and Russian leaders spoke directly was “good,” according to Zelensky.

“I believe that Ukraine’s victory is due to the fact that the United States has always supported Ukraine, our sovereignty, and independence,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stated following the Putin-Biden phone call.

Following the Biden-Putin discussions, Western European countries increased diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a contentious Russian project to bring natural gas to Germany, has been warned of “consequences” by new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Russia will face “strategic and huge consequences,” according to France’s foreign ministry. During conversations with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he had heard a similar message.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, they “agreed on the need to inflict rapid and significant costs on Russia if it increases its aggression in Ukraine.”

Putin described Russia’s deployment of up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border in recent weeks as a defensive step in response to fears in the Kremlin that ex-Soviet Ukraine would be drawn into NATO’s sphere of influence.

Following a similar build-up in the spring, the troop surge has begun.

Putin defiantly refused to declare whether he intended to attack Ukraine on Wednesday.

He claimed that simply watching NATO draw in on Russia is “criminal inaction,” and that Moscow has the “right to defend its security.”

“We can’t help but be concerned about the potential of Ukraine joining NATO,” he continued, “since this will almost certainly be followed by the deployment of adequate military contingents, bases, and weaponry that pose a threat to us.”

The Russian leader demanded it during his meeting with Biden. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.