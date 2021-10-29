In the midst of the post-Brexit fishing feud, a UK captain faces a trial in France.

On Friday, French prosecutors ordered the captain of a British trawler held on suspicion of operating without a license to stand trial, deepening a spat over fishing rights that may start a trade war as soon as next week.

For months, the two sides have been at odds over new licensing procedures for EU boats wishing to operate in the waters surrounding the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands.

France has accused Britain of refusing to issue licences to dozens of its ships, threatening retaliation, though the UK disputes the allegations.

On Wednesday, French officials arrested the yacht in Le Havre, accusing it of illegally harvesting more than two tons of scallops in French waters.

The skipper will face a hearing in August on a charge of “non-authorized fishing in French seas,” which carries a maximum fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000) and other “administrative penalties,” according to the city’s deputy prosecutor Cyrille Fournier.

On Friday, Andrew Brown of Macduff Shellfish, which owns the trawler, told AFP that efforts to get the boat and its crew out of Le Havre were still ongoing.

He claimed he assumed it had the correct license and speculated on a “administrative misunderstanding.”

A meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which begins on Saturday in Rome, is expected to center on the issue.

On Friday, London summoned the French ambassador to Britain for discussions to explain the “threats,” only hours after French Prime Minister Jean-Claude Castex offered to start negotiations to ease the crisis.

France has warned that unless licenses are granted, UK boats will be prohibited from offloading their catches at French ports beginning next week, and all products imported from the UK will be subjected to time-consuming inspections.

Officials have also warned that France could raise electricity bills for Jersey, which gets its power from continental France.

In retaliation, UK environment minister George Eustice accused France of using “inflammatory language” and said he would not rule out barring French vessels from landing their catches in the UK.

When asked about France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune’s comment that “the language of force” was the only language Britain understood, Eustice told the BBC, “That is utterly provocative and is the wrong way to go about things.”

Officials in the United Kingdom and its dependency, Jersey, are accusing French fleets of using Brexit as a pretext to prevent them from obtaining licenses for waters they claim they own.