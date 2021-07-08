In the midst of the fourth day of attacks in Iraq, the US military said the situation is “ongoing.”

According to this source, a spokeswoman for the US-led coalition acknowledged allegations of what would be the fourth day of strikes on US positions by Iraqi paramilitary troops.

The US-led coalition informed This website, “We are aware of these reports.” “As this is a developing situation, we don’t have any additional information at this time.”

The announcement came as footage of defensive systems at the US embassy in Baghdad responding to invisible aircraft threats was published by sites sympathetic to militias affiliated with the pro-Iran “Axis of Resistance.”

The assailants allegedly used a dual approach, launching Katyusha rockets from both the Al-Rusafa region and the neighborhood of Al-Kindi Hospital, according to the Sabreen News site, though this could not be independently corroborated.

If accurate, the incident would be just another indicator that Iraqi militias were willing to step up their campaign to drive American troops out of the country.

Major General Yahya Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Defense Ministry, had previously condemned such strikes in the wake of previous operations against Ain al-Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar Province, which injured two personnel of yet-to-be-identified affiliation, and Erbil Air Base in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan Region, which injured two personnel of yet-to-be-identified affiliation.

“Once again, the enemies of Iraq are invasive and targeting the country’s security, sovereignty, and the protection of our citizens,” Rasool stated, referring to these activities as “terrorist” strikes.

He also called previous attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad “illegal.”

The culprits were “targeting the headquarters of diplomatic missions under the protection of the state, which marks a gross breach of all laws, as well as an attack on the state’s prestige and international obligations,” according to Rasool.

Rasool has previously lambasted the United States for carrying out airstrikes on both sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border last month in retaliation for an earlier attack on US troops. According to the Pentagon, the sites attacked were “used by Iran-backed militias engaging in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations against US people and installations in Iraq.”

However, officials in Baghdad, including Rasool and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saw the US action as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, warning that Iraq should not be used in attacks on neighboring nations or as a battleground for conflicting geopolitical objectives.

This criticism was directed towards Rasool. This is a condensed version of the information.