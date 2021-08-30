In the midst of the Covid Third Wave, Mexican classrooms are reopening.

Despite a new round of Covid-19 infections sweeping the country, millions of Mexican kids returned to their classrooms on Monday after more than a year of online learning.

Although the government claims that the return will be “voluntary and safe,” several parents and opponents of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador believe it will be too soon.

After 17 months of studying at home, Anna Alvarez, one of an estimated 25 million pupils expecting to return to school, said she was “nervous and excited.”

The eight-year-old remarked, “I was glad because I was with my family, but sad because I missed my friends.”

Teachers checked students’ temperatures and handed out antibacterial gel at the entrance to her school in Mexico City, where they wore face masks.

The desks were encased by plastic covers and placed more apart than typical in the classrooms, which had a maximum of six students at a time.

The government has ruled out pushing youngsters back into schools, instead opting for a hybrid model that includes both face-to-face and online schooling.

“It is up to the moms, fathers, and children to make the decision. At his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador stated, “School is irreplaceable.”

Israel Garcia, 45, said he was “a little unsure and concerned of how this scam is going to operate” because he took his 11-year-old daughter Regina to school.

Mexico’s official coronavirus death toll is over 258,000, making it one of the world’s deadliest, and the 126 million-strong country is facing a third wave of infections.

Classrooms are reopening countrywide for the first time since the epidemic began, however the return was delayed in a few of Mexico’s 32 states owing to a tropical storm and mounting coronavirus cases.

A previous attempt to reopen classrooms in some areas in June was thwarted by a number of Covid-19 outbreaks.

At the commencement of the epidemic in March 2020, Mexican classrooms were closed, and more than 30 million children were sent home to learn via television, the internet, and radio.

Teachers, as well as poor families without access to television or the internet, faced a hurdle as a result.

“Working remotely has forced us to adapt the way we teach,” said Lorena Reyna, the school’s principal.

“It’s been quite difficult,” she explained.