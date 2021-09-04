In the midst of the Covid outbreak, Cuba has begun immunizing children in order to reopen schools.

Cuban officials launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Friday, a condition imposed by the Communist government in order to reopen schools for in-person instruction following a surge in cases.

Children aged 12 and up will receive one of the two domestically made vaccines, Abdala or Soberana, first, followed by younger children.

Since March 2020, Cuban schools have been mostly shuttered, and kids have been watching lessons on television. They will continue to learn remotely until all eligible youngsters have been vaccinated, which will begin on Monday.

Laura Lantigua, 17, arrived at Saul Delgado high school in Havana, Cuba, for the first of three injections.

Lantigua told AFP, “I always wanted to be vaccinated.” Doctors took her blood pressure and temperature before giving her the shot, she said, and then ordered her to wait an hour to see whether she had any negative effects.

Lantigua stated, “I felt normal, fine.”

The country’s health-care infrastructure has been strained to breaking point as the Delta form has spread over the island of 11.2 million people.

Nearly half of the 5,300 new coronavirus deaths documented since the outbreak began occurred in August, as did nearly a third of all reported cases.

After the vaccination campaign among youngsters is completed, the administration hopes to begin progressively reopening schools in October.