In the midst of testing issues, the United States sets a new record for daily Covid cases.

As the Omicron form spreads at a breakneck pace, the United States has seen its highest-ever average of new Covid cases, despite testing issues and health professional shortages.

According to a university tracker, the moving seven-day average of new cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of 251,989 established in mid-January 2021.

Because of a scarcity of testing and results from home tests not being included, Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted ahead of Johns Hopkins releasing the data that the count was likely the “tip of the iceberg,” with the true number of cases likely significantly higher.

The extensively mutated Omicron strain, which accounted for about 59 percent of national US cases in the week ending December 25, is the most transmissible seen to date, according to government models.

It can commonly override prior immunity acquired by vaccination or illness.

Despite the fact that the likelihood of severe outcomes looks to be reduced, Omicron is already straining already overburdened hospital systems across the country, with health care staff quitting in droves due to exhaustion.

To fill shortfalls, hospitals are turning to “travel nurses” on lucrative short-term contracts.

According to the Des Moines Register, the state of Iowa was paying a company $330 an hour to supply nurses who would be required to perform 20 hours of overtime.

According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 9,000 Covid patients are admitted every day nationwide, a far cry from the peak of 16,500 per day reported in January, however this is a lagging signal.

On December 23, the day before data collecting was hampered by the Christmas holidays, almost 1,200 individuals died on average every day.

Deaths surged in January, with an average of 3,400 per day.

The problem is becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who ran on a platform of criticizing his predecessor Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak and promising to do a better job.

In the midst of the alarming news, the United States was looking for glimmers of light from countries further down their Omicron waves.

Experts are expecting that the country’s experience would be similar to that of South Africa, where instances were first detected in mid-November but have been receding for more than a week.

New Covid deaths have stayed flat in the United Kingdom, where instances have similarly surged.

More than 820,000 Americans have died as a result of Covid, making it the leading cause of death in the United States.