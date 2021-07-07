In the midst of tensions, China tells Australia that it would not accept any ‘preaching or lecturing.’

As the two countries continue to negotiate tensions, China will not accept any “preaching or lecturing” from Australia and will “resolutely follow its own path,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

According to the Associated Press, relations between the two countries began to deteriorate in 2020 after Australia requested an independent study of the coronavirus’s origins and responses to the epidemic. The latest rift between the two countries erupted this week, when Australia denied Chinese charges that it was preventing Chinese vaccines from being distributed in Papua New Guinea.

Despite the strained relations, Australia’s treasurer and deputy leader of the ruling Liberal Party, Josh Frydenberg, said on Wednesday that China remained a “very important economic partner.” He did, however, tell reporters that his country will not prioritize economic interests.

“We will prioritize the larger national interest,” Frydenberg said. “This requires standing up with a very clear and consistent understanding of where our national interest lies, which we have done.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Frydenberg commented after Kurt Campbell, the White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said China’s attitude to Australia was “harsh” and “unyielding.”

“In terms of tensions between China and Australia, I would have assumed we were basically settling in for the long haul,” Campbell said in an Asia Society webinar late Tuesday.

While China’s relations with a number of countries have deteriorated, Australia has been singled out for special punishment, with a restriction on government minister-to-minister contacts.

China appeared to be attempting to “cut Australia out of the herd and see if they can entirely transform how Australia views itself and the world,” according to Campbell.

“The United States has attempted to make it plain that we would not abandon Australia on the field. That’s not going to happen,” Campbell stated emphatically.

Campbell’s characterisation of Chinese strategy toward Australia was disputed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, who denied Beijing was intervening in other countries’ domestic affairs.

“China welcomes all constructive recommendations and well-intentioned criticisms, but will never accept any patronizing, preaching, or lecturing, and will steadfastly pursue its own path,” Wang stated.

"We're obviously living with a different China than we've seen," Frydenberg added.