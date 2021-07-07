In the midst of Taliban and Afghan Peace Talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister claims that the US has failed in Afghanistan.

The Taliban and Afghan government leaders met in Iran on Wednesday for the first time in months, in an unannounced meeting that comes as the United States completes its pullout from Afghanistan and districts throughout the nation gradually fall to the Taliban.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, asked delegates to “take painful decisions today for the future of their country,” according to Iran’s state-run media.

Following the United States’ “failure” in Afghanistan, Zarif stated that Iran is “willing to support the conversation” and “resolve the ongoing disputes in the nation.”

“The best option is to return to the inter-Afghan dialogue table and commit to political solutions,” he continued.

The high-level peace talks between the warring Afghan factions come after months of talks in Qatar stagnated due to a diplomatic impasse and growing violence. Fighting erupted in Afghanistan’s western Badghis region as authorities met across large tables in Tehran and Iran’s top ambassador pledged to end the problem.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s senior negotiator, went from Doha to Tehran to meet with Afghan government officials, including former Vice President Younus Qanooni and members from the High Council for National Reconciliation.

However, any solution remained a long way off on Wednesday as the Taliban attack moved into Badghis province, having lately conquered many districts in the country’s north. The Taliban attacked Qala-e-Naw, the province capital, from many directions, according to Hasamuddin Shams, the governor, who added that Afghan military had so far managed to push the Taliban back.

Battles erupted outside the province police headquarters and a Qala-e-Naw army camp since early Wednesday morning, according to Abdul Aziz beg, the head of the provincial council in Badghis.

According to Dr. Sanahullah Sabit of the Provincial Badghis Hospital, the battle killed at least two people and injured 28 others, including women and children. Five individuals in serious condition were transferred to a provincial hospital in the adjacent province of Herat for further treatment, he said.

On social media, videos purported to show Taliban fighters on motorcycles driving into the provincial capital. Insurgents approach the city’s prison and release inmates in other video. The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the footage’s veracity.

