In the midst of Taiwan tensions, Chinese state media labeled Biden’s administration as the “most incapable” in US history.

Under the “one country, two systems” doctrine, China claims Taiwan as a part of its country. Taiwan, on the other hand, has maintained its independence and autonomy for decades, with the US pledging military help if Beijing attempted to retake the island by force. The Biden administration is currently seeking to assist Taiwan in becoming more “meaningful” at the United Nations, which has enraged China.

The official Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, the Global Times, released a blistering editorial attacking the US and the Biden administration’s foreign policy strategy.

“The current administration in the United States is the most inept and degenerate in the country’s history.” “Because the United States’ relative strength has eroded, the trade and human rights cards Washington plays to challenge China have essentially no effect,” the English-language journal said.

“Meanwhile, the United States’ Taiwan card is being contained by military deterrence from the Chinese mainland.” “As a result, the United States has decided to use this cheap shot as a ‘new weapon’ to launch an alternate offensive against China,” the report stated.

The state-run Chinese news agency warned that the United States’ efforts to support Taiwan at the United Nations will generate “deep divides” and “paralyze the organization’s execution power.”

“The United States will become a historic sinner, further eroding global solidarity.” But one thing is certain: Taiwan will not be able to join the United Nations, no matter how hard it tries. The greater the charade the United States produces, the more shameful it becomes,” the editorial concluded.

During a CNN town hall event last week, Biden stated that the United States will support Taiwan militarily if necessary.

“Are you implying that if China attacked Taiwan, the US would come to Taiwan’s defense?” On Thursday, broadcaster Anderson Cooper posed a question to the president.

Biden stated, “Yes, we have a commitment to accomplish that.”

“I don’t want a Cold War with China,” Biden had declared before Cooper’s inquiry. I just want China to recognize that we are not going backwards. We will not be going. This is a condensed version of the information.