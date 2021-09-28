In the midst of rising tensions, Taiwan claims it requires long-range, precise weapons to stop China.

Days after China threatened Taiwan by sending fighter jets and bombers into its air defense zone, the island government has emphasized the importance of having long-range, precise weaponry to deter China.

“The development of equipment must be long-range, precise, and mobile so that the enemy can know that we are prepared as soon as they dispatch their troops,” Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told Parliament on Monday.

According to Reuters, Taiwan has proposed an increase in spending of over $9 billion over the next five years to update armaments, including new missiles, in response to the “severe threat” presented by their bigger neighbor.

Taiwan, according to Chiu, must demonstrate to China that it is capable of self-defense.

Both medium- and long-range missiles were employed in intercept drills at a critical test facility on Taiwan’s southern coast, according to a report provided to Parliament by the defense ministry. However, no information was provided on how far its rockets could now travel.

Chiu went on to say that the Taiwanese people must be informed of the dangers they face. Chiu claimed Taiwan’s command and communications capabilities would determine if China attacked in the event of a war.

“The Chinese Communists’ capabilities in this area have dramatically increased. They can interfere with our command, control, communications, and intelligence systems, for example, by attacking stationary radar sites first,” he warned. He said, “So we must be mobile, inconspicuous, and able to change places.”

Taiwan recently issued an annual report to Parliament that expressed concern over China’s improved ability to comprehensively monitor its deployments and “paralyze” its defenses.

China can also execute “subtle and hard electronic attacks,” according to the paper, such as disrupting communications across the western portion of the first island chain, which stretches from the Japanese archipelago to Taiwan and down to the Philippines.

On September 23, China launched 24 airplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), raising tensions in the region. This was the third-largest intrusion in the last two years, according to reports.

Reports said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, anti-submarine planes, and airborne early warning and control planes, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups.

The first batch of 19 planes arrived initially, followed by a second group of five jets later in the day.

A map issued by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry showed Chinese aircraft, notably H-6 bombers, flying around the southern half of the island. Brief News from Washington Newsday.