In the midst of rising tensions, Iran claims the US has seized state-linked media sites.

According to the Associated Press, Iran stated Tuesday that the US government confiscated multiple state-linked news websites, which comes at a time when relations between the two countries are at an all-time high.

The action was not immediately acknowledged by US authorities, and the circumstances surrounding the seizures are unknown.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Raisi, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic, indicated in his first news conference on Monday that he will not meet with President Joe Biden. Raisi went on to say that additional talks with the West regarding Tehran’s missile program and support for regional militias are off the table.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, a number of websites have been taken offline after being seized by the US Department of Justice.

State television’s English-language arm, Press TV, as well as the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel and Iranian state TV’s Arabic-language program, Al-Alam, were among the Iranian state-linked websites that quickly went offline with what appeared to be US seizure notifications.

The websites were seized “as part of law enforcement action” by the Bureau of Industry and Security, the Office of Export Enforcement, and the FBI, according to the notice.

Press TV’s Marzieh Hashemi, an American-born anchorwoman, told the Associated Press that the channel was aware of the seizure but had no further details.

She explained, “We’re simply trying to find out what this means.”