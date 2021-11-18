In the midst of public outcry, an Oklahoma death row inmate was spared at the last minute.

On Thursday, the governor of Oklahoma commuted the death sentence of a 41-year-old Black man who was about to be executed for a crime he denies committing and whose case aroused widespread outrage.

Julius Jones’ death sentence was reduced to life in prison by Governor Kevin Stitt just four hours before he was set to die via lethal injection.

Kim Kardashian, a reality TV personality, and a number of other public celebrities had petitioned the governor to put an end to the execution.

Jones’ death sentence has been commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to an executive order signed by Stitt.

Jones was sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of white businessman Paul Howell in 1999.

He was scheduled to be killed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 4:00 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Jones alleges he was treated unfairly throughout his trial, that he was framed by the real offender, and that his initial attorney failed to adequately represent him.

His story has sparked a documentary series and a podcast, as well as the backing of a number of celebrities who believe he is innocent.