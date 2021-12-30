In the midst of nuclear talks, Iran announces a new space launch.

Iran said on Thursday that it had launched a new space rocket, a move that is sure to irritate Western nations as arduous discussions on restoring a 2015 nuclear deal continue.

“Three research cargos were sent into space by the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite launcher,” defence ministry spokesperson Ahmad Hosseini said, as quoted by state television.

“The research goals set for this launch have been met,” Hosseini said, without going into detail about the study.

“This was just a test launch.” In the near future, we will have operational launches.” A rocket launched from a desert launchpad was shown on television.

Although US media reported earlier this month that preparations for a launch were underway at Iran’s space center in Semnan, 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Tehran, it gave no details about its location.

Iran said in February that it has launched the Zoljanah, its most powerful solid-fuel rocket to date, capable of launching a 220-kilogram (480-pound) cargo into orbit.

The US expressed alarm about the launch, claiming that it could strengthen Iran’s ballistic missile technology at a time when the two countries are resuming diplomatic relations.

In April 2020, Iran successfully launched its first military satellite into space, prompting a harsh reprimand from the United States.

However, an Iranian satellite launch failed in mid-June, according to the Pentagon and satellite footage of the Semnan center. It was declared a failure by Tehran.

Western nations are concerned that satellite launch systems use technologies that are interchangeable with those used in nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Iran claims that its space program is solely for civilian and defense purposes, and that it is not in violation of the nuclear deal or any other international accord.

Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council, which endorsed the nuclear deal, did not impose a blanket ban on Iranian rocket or missile launches.

“Iran is urged not to engage in any activity involving ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons, including launches utilizing such ballistic missile technology,” according to the statement.

The 2015 accord has been dangling by a thread since President Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to resume nuclear activities that were previously restricted by the agreement.

On Monday, a new round of negotiations began in Vienna in an attempt to resurrect the pact.

The goal is to re-establish Washington and rein on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia are directly involved in Iran negotiations, while the United States is indirectly involved.

“It’s possible there were some. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.