In the midst of nuclear talks, Iran announces a new space launch.

Iran said on Thursday that it had launched a new space rocket, a move that is sure to irritate Western nations as arduous discussions on restoring a 2015 nuclear deal continue.

In April 2020, Tehran successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, prompting a harsh reprimand from the US.

Western nations are concerned that satellite launch systems use technologies that are interchangeable with those used in nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Iran claims that its space program is solely for civilian and defense purposes, and that it is not in violation of the nuclear deal or any other international accord.

Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council, which endorsed the nuclear deal, did not impose a blanket ban on Iranian rocket or missile launches.

Iran’s state television showed footage of a rocket launching from a desert launchpad, but did not specify where it was launched.

“Three research cargos were sent into space by the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite launcher,” said Ahmad Hosseini, a spokesman for the defense ministry.

“The scientific objectives set for this launch have been met,” he said, according to official television.

Iran’s space center in Semnan, 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Tehran, was reported to be preparing for a launch earlier this month by US media.

Hosseini would not go into detail about the research, but he did say that the most recent operation was a “preliminary launch” and that more will follow.

Iran said in February that it has launched the Zoljanah, its most powerful solid-fuel rocket to date, capable of launching a 220-kilogram (480-pound) cargo into orbit.

The US expressed alarm about the launch, claiming that it could strengthen Iran’s ballistic missile technology at a time when the two countries are resuming diplomatic relations.

An Iranian satellite launch failed in mid-June, according to the Pentagon and satellite photos of the Semnan center, reports Tehran denies.

Iran’s announced fresh space launch coincides with discussions between the Islamic republic and international powers in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran received much-needed reprieve from sanctions, and its nuclear programs were curbed as a result of the agreement.

However, the deal was undermined when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally, prompting Iran to back out of its promises.

The talks to resurrect it began in late November, and the eighth round began on Monday.

Iran’s senior negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said on Thursday that “pretty decent progress” had been made.

In a video released by the Tasnim news agency, Bagheri said, “Some written adjustments on the lifting of sanctions were established between the two parties.”

The nuclear pact was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in a resolution.