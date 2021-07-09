In the midst of hacking, Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin that the US will “defend its people” and infrastructure.

During a phone chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, President Joe Biden reminded Putin that the US will “defend its people and key infrastructure” against cyberattacks.

According to the Associated Press, up to 1,500 U.S. firms were impacted by a ransomware attack this weekend that was linked to the Russian-based REvil hacking gang.

The conversation took place less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, when Biden cautioned against continued Russian cyberattacks on American businesses and infrastructure.

“President Biden stressed the need for Russia to take steps to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia, and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware,” according to the White House.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“In the midst of this ongoing challenge, President Biden underlined that the United States will take all necessary measures to defend its people and key infrastructure,” the White House noted.

The two world leaders spoke after a spate of ransomware assaults on critical infrastructure and significant organizations, which have elevated the danger to a serious national security issue for the Biden administration.

The corporation had to briefly suspend operations after an attack in May on a pipeline that provides about half of the petroleum consumed on the East Coast. Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom of about $4.4 million, and US authorities were able to recoup a significant chunk of that sum in a law enforcement operation last month.

JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, was also held hostage by hackers, who demanded a $11 million ransom payment.