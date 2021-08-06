In the midst of growing repression, the US has added 50 more Nicaraguans to its visa restriction list.

According to the Associated Press, fifty direct family members of Nicaraguan officials who are involved in or benefit from President Daniel Ortega’s escalating repression now face visa restrictions in the United States.

Ortega’s regime has jailed over three dozen opposition figures in the last two months, including seven possible presidential candidates.

“Ortega and (Vice President and First Lady Rosario) Murillo have once again displayed their fear of running against anyone who they believe has the support of the Nicaraguan people,” the US State Department stated in a statement.

Legislators, prosecutors, and judges are among the authorities whose families are now restricted.

Nicaragua will hold national elections on November 7th. Ortega is running for re-election for a fourth time, and the government has placed an opposition vice presidential candidate under house arrest this week.

Former Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Francisco Aguirre Sacasa was among those jailed in recent weeks. The 76-year-old was apprehended by border authorities as he attempted to get into Costa Rica from Nicaragua. Two of his children said Friday that he had planned to fly to Houston for back surgery.

The family has gotten no information about his whereabouts or condition since his detention on July 27.

One of the former diplomat’s sons, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, claimed, “There are no details, there is no information, we know absolutely nothing.”

The ex-daughter, diplomat’s Georgie Aguirre Sacasa, stated, “The lawyer says he can’t do anything because the case doesn’t exist.”

They claim that their mother goes to the El Chipote prison in Managua every day because they believe he is detained there, but that his name does not appear on the prisoner list. She takes food, drink, and medicine, but the guards only remove the water on rare occasions, never checking to see if he is present.

Police caught Aguirre Sacasa on the way back to Managua from the Costa Rican border, where his passport had been taken by border officials. When his wife arrived at their home, she discovered that it was being searched by authorities. They raided Aguirre Sacasa’s home office, seizing laptops and documents.

Following his detention, Nicaraguan officials issued a statement stating that he would be jailed for 90 days while an investigation into claims of crimes against Nicaraguan society was conducted.

